Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Sets New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $64.67 and last traded at $63.00, with a volume of 19377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.14.

The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 15.66%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

In other news, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total transaction of $2,263,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,414,821.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,717,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,882,000 after purchasing an additional 306,400 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,164,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,403,000 after purchasing an additional 174,684 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 229.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,751,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,652,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,150,000 after purchasing an additional 83,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,064,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,296,000 after purchasing an additional 36,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.28.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

