Kuai Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $31.21 Million (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. Kuai Token has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $31.21 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuai Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000349 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00056011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00016409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.66 or 0.00869822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00096516 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00041870 BTC.

Kuai Token Coin Profile

Kuai Token (KT) is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,414,032 coins. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Kuai Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.