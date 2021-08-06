Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Position Reduced by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 2,239.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,135,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at $33,384,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 35.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,026,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,379,000 after purchasing an additional 528,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,079,000 after buying an additional 382,043 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the first quarter valued at $13,033,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Shares of KFY opened at $67.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.81. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $74.83.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.69 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 19.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,090,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,978 shares in the company, valued at $24,574,380.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,558 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,889.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,370 shares of company stock worth $4,819,610 over the last three months. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.