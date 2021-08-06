Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

KEP has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Nomura lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Korea Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of KEP stock opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. Korea Electric Power has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $12.98.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. Research analysts predict that Korea Electric Power will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 9.0% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,641,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 135,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,518,000 after buying an additional 939,997 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Korea Electric Power by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 47.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 117,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

