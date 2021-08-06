Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Stake Cut by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,039 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 260,843 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Knowles by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,915,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $332,945,000 after buying an additional 503,631 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Knowles by 294.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,431,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,713,000 after buying an additional 3,307,451 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in Knowles by 50.9% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,954,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,891,000 after buying an additional 659,711 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in Knowles by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,858,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,885,000 after buying an additional 62,684 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Knowles by 9.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,284,000 after buying an additional 122,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KN opened at $20.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.40 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 7.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $136,383.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,428.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knowles has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

