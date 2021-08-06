Kleros (PNK) Trading Up 27.5% Over Last Week

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 6th. Kleros has a total market cap of $109.55 million and $1.79 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000417 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Kleros has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007418 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007507 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.29 or 0.00226879 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 612,969,757 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.