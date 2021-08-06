Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,654 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.18. 108,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,563. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $76.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.73.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.