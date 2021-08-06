KIWIGO (KGO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $84,656.00

KIWIGO (CURRENCY:KGO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. KIWIGO has a market cap of $1.18 million and $84,656.00 worth of KIWIGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KIWIGO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0277 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, KIWIGO has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00046616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00103251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.70 or 0.00142349 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,758.62 or 1.00546677 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.20 or 0.00834297 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KIWIGO Profile

KIWIGO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,438,196 coins. KIWIGO’s official Twitter account is @kgocrypto

