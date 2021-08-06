Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Price Target Increased to C$59.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to C$56.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$77.50 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a C$50.00 target price (down from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Cfra restated a buy rating and set a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$66.92.

KL opened at C$52.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$50.73. The company has a market cap of C$14.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.38. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of C$40.07 and a 12 month high of C$75.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$698.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$686.88 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.3364471 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 20.04%.

In other Kirkland Lake Gold news, Senior Officer Darin Matthew Smith bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$53.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at C$33,231.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

