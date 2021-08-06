Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.16 Per Share (NYSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.98. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $42.22 on Thursday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $56.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 33.08%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.1% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

