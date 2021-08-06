Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Holdings Decreased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,166 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Kirby worth $6,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kirby by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $348,419,000 after buying an additional 376,614 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kirby by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,510,000 after buying an additional 89,557 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kirby by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,031,000 after buying an additional 15,385 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Kirby by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 699,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,148,000 after buying an additional 46,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Kirby by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 695,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,923,000 after buying an additional 56,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. G.Research cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

In other news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $1,652,750.00. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $208,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEX opened at $56.90 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 60.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.77%. Equities analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

