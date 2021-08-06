Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kion Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.40. Kion Group has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.91.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

