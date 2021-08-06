Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Up 4.7%

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) shot up 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.61 and last traded at $30.61. 2,890 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,902,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.24.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie dropped their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.16 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 1,386.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 131,536 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,910,000. 26.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.