King DAG Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35,726.00 (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $17.06 million and $35,726.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, King DAG has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One King DAG coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000735 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

King DAG Profile

King DAG (CRYPTO:KDAG) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

