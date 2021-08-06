Kineko (KKO) Market Cap Tops $1.89 Million

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last week, Kineko has traded up 36.5% against the US dollar. One Kineko coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000828 BTC on major exchanges. Kineko has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $89,042.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00046887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00103069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00141595 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,943.07 or 1.00154897 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.91 or 0.00831488 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kineko Coin Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,780 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

