Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) VP Sells $1,137,647.56 in Stock

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of KMI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.12. 13,485,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,751,937. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.16. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $1,779,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 14.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 27,640 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.7% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 262,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 14,177 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 129,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 434,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

