KickToken [old] Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $859.00 (KICK)

KickToken [old] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. In the last seven days, KickToken [old] has traded up 8,766% against the US dollar. KickToken [old] has a market cap of $2.31 billion and $859.00 worth of KickToken [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken [old] coin can now be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00058050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00017347 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.80 or 0.00896917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00098732 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00042554 BTC.

KickToken [old] Profile

KICK is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2019. KickToken [old]’s total supply is 1,251,233,467,898 coins and its circulating supply is 125,678,694,205 coins. KickToken [old]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

