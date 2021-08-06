Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Gap Down to $63.09

Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.09, but opened at $60.31. Kforce shares last traded at $59.85, with a volume of 267 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.14.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.72% and a net margin of 4.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 35.11%.

In other news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $150,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

