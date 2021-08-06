Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$36.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price increased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Keyera from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CSFB lowered Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a report on Monday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.35.

TSE:KEY traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$32.13. The company had a trading volume of 571,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,035. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$18.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.69.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.8939824 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keyera news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$438,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,565 shares in the company, valued at C$6,071,210.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

