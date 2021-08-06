KeyCorp Weighs in on The Timken Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for The Timken in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Timken’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $75.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.62. The Timken has a 12 month low of $49.39 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Timken by 223.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,045 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in The Timken by 1,240.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,425,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,449 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in The Timken by 72.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,122,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,086,000 after acquiring an additional 890,914 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,173,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Timken by 181.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 916,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,380,000 after buying an additional 591,040 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 37,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $3,348,009.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 344,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,614,516.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $200,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,635.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,446 shares of company stock valued at $7,786,531 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

