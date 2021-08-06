KeyCorp Lowers Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $250.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $270.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.45% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.81.
Shares of BABA opened at $199.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $539.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.02. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $319.32.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 357,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,690,000 after buying an additional 55,242 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,645,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,313,843,000 after buying an additional 323,123 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
