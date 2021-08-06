KeyCorp Lowers Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $250.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $270.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.81.

Shares of BABA opened at $199.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $539.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.02. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 357,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,690,000 after buying an additional 55,242 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,645,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,313,843,000 after buying an additional 323,123 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

