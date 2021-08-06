KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Discovery in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Discovery’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $29.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Discovery by 6.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $1,274,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Discovery by 6.8% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Discovery by 37.3% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $1,297,000. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

