Kevin Hettrich Sells 162,126 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $3,689,987.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 875,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,920,394.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kevin Hettrich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $3,722,412.96.

On Monday, May 24th, Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $4,045,043.70.

Shares of QS opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 62.45, a current ratio of 62.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $132.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.18.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QS. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,036,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 156.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 196.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 13.9% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

