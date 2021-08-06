Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Kemper has raised its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $63.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.71. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.00%. On average, analysts expect that Kemper will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KMPR shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

