Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Kemper has raised its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $63.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.71. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KMPR shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.
About Kemper
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
