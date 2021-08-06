Kellogg (NYSE:K) PT Lowered to $62.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.52% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.
NYSE K traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $62.96. The stock had a trading volume of 16,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,947. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.23.
In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $5,629,144.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,710.92. Insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,826,515 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,486,000 after buying an additional 1,359,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,205,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,489,000 after buying an additional 106,653 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Kellogg by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,504,000 after buying an additional 1,369,552 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,843,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,007,000 after purchasing an additional 92,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6,664.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.
About Kellogg
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
