Kellogg (NYSE:K) PT Lowered to $62.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

Get Kellogg alerts:

NYSE K traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $62.96. The stock had a trading volume of 16,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,947. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.23.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $5,629,144.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,710.92. Insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,826,515 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,486,000 after buying an additional 1,359,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,205,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,489,000 after buying an additional 106,653 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Kellogg by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,504,000 after buying an additional 1,369,552 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,843,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,007,000 after purchasing an additional 92,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6,664.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.