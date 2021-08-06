Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at HC Wainwright

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $49.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 338.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

KPTI opened at $5.93 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $445.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.22.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.34% and a negative return on equity of 357.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

