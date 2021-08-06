Karpas Strategies LLC Lowers Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Karpas Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the period. Mplx comprises about 1.6% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Mplx by 6,608.7% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,712,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $479,604,000 after acquiring an additional 18,433,656 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 2.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,481,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,002,000 after buying an additional 233,680 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,997,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,343,000 after purchasing an additional 249,081 shares during the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 53.6% during the first quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,029,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $128,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 3.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,928,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,330,000 after purchasing an additional 163,737 shares during the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.96 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.77.

Mplx stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.63. 12,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $31.40.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Mplx had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.70%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

