Karpas Strategies LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Karpas Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mad River Investors grew its position in The Howard Hughes by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 47,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Howard Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

HHC traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,180. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1-year low of $53.55 and a 1-year high of $113.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.40.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 4.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

