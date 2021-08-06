Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 106,136 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,298,586 shares.The stock last traded at $4.84 and had previously closed at $4.66.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kadmon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $856.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.98.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.70% and a negative net margin of 5,103.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Kadmon during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Kadmon during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Kadmon in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Kadmon in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Kadmon in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

