Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Receives $28.22 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.22.

A number of research firms recently commented on JNPR. TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

NYSE JNPR traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,163,972. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $29.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

In related news, CAO Thomas A. Austin sold 2,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $61,370.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $159,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,152 shares of company stock worth $2,166,207. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 55,589 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

