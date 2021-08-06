JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

MKKGY has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.64. The company had a trading volume of 31,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,103. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $44.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.74.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

