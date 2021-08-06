JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Commerzbank downgraded MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MOR opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.93. MorphoSys has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $34.74.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.00 million. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 68.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that MorphoSys will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOR. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,064,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 1st quarter valued at $963,000. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in MorphoSys by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 91,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MorphoSys during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of MorphoSys by 51.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

