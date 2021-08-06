JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.8% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 130,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 70,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 66,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 28,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

NYSE JPM traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.35. 748,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,511,023. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

