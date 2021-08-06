JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) to Hold

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $68.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.02.

Get Pinterest alerts:

NYSE PINS traded down $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $59.16. The company had a trading volume of 235,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,840,506. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.95. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 287.29 and a beta of 1.23. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $501,091.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $3,015,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,084,383 shares of company stock worth $75,945,857. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pinterest by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193,041 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Pinterest by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111,177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Pinterest by 1,970.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,671,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,687,000 after buying an additional 397,769 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.