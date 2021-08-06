Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 335 Shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 83.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,166,000 after acquiring an additional 186,946 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 380,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,018,000 after acquiring an additional 108,520 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,600,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,636,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPO opened at $67.11 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52 week low of $56.41 and a 52 week high of $81.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.14.

