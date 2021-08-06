Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Raises Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

LYV opened at $84.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.99. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.57 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.38.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

