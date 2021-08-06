Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Invests $87,000 in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $739,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 14.0% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 196,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,449,000 after buying an additional 24,105 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 43.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 105,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after buying an additional 31,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,100. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $61.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of -160.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $62.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.