Jos Sclater Buys 5 Shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Stock

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) insider Jos Sclater purchased 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,198 ($41.78) per share, with a total value of £159.90 ($208.91).

Ultra Electronics stock opened at GBX 3,126 ($40.84) on Friday. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 1,845 ($24.11) and a one year high of GBX 3,330 ($43.51). The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,423.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.92.

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 16.20 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Ultra Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt increased their price target on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ultra Electronics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,595 ($33.90).

Ultra Electronics Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.