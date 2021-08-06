Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Sets New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $236.93 and last traded at $236.93, with a volume of 1652 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $221.35.

The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.83.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.0% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.1% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

