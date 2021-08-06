Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Sets New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $236.93 and last traded at $236.93, with a volume of 1652 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $221.35.
The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.83.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.0% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.1% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
About Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL)
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.
