Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

JLL traded up $6.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $248.92. The stock had a trading volume of 718,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,383. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.42. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $87.67 and a 52 week high of $249.32.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Several research firms have commented on JLL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.83.

In other news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.