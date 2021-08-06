Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JCI. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded Johnson Controls International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.71.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

NYSE:JCI opened at $71.89 on Monday. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $38.14 and a 52 week high of $72.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.54.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 412,704 shares of company stock worth $27,680,387. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.