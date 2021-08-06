John Troiano Sells 12,514 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director John Troiano sold 12,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $567,384.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Troiano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, John Troiano sold 24,840 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $1,179,154.80.

On Monday, May 10th, John Troiano sold 5,616 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $305,117.28.

On Friday, May 7th, John Troiano sold 25,129 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $1,355,206.97.

OneWater Marine stock opened at $45.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $678.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 3.96. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $56.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.07.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 5.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ONEW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday. Truist increased their target price on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 533.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. 54.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

