John Sheldon Peters Sells 750 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $66,502.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE LMND opened at $79.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.24. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 147.00%. Lemonade’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 2,053.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Lemonade in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 31.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.57.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

