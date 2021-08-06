JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 72 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

JLB & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Packaging Co. of America accounts for about 1.9% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. JLB & Associates Inc. owned 0.09% of Packaging Co. of America worth $12,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 263.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.20.

NYSE:PKG traded up $2.02 on Friday, reaching $140.56. 3,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,891. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.49. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

