JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 3,025 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

JLB & Associates Inc. lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,326 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 2.6% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $16,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,388,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,988 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,211 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 93.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,073,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,473 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 53.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,790,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $370,878,000 after purchasing an additional 972,516 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $2,090,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $7,310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,339 shares of company stock worth $61,913,105 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.77. The company had a trading volume of 171,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,572,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.89 and a 52-week high of $174.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.