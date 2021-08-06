JLB & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

JLB & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 299,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,424,000 after buying an additional 24,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after buying an additional 24,930 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

CASY traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.10. 1,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,447. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.38 and a 1-year high of $229.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

In related news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,220.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,834.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CASY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.00.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

