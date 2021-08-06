JLB & Associates Inc. Has $7.99 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

JLB & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,518,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth $104,623,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 108.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,124,000 after purchasing an additional 492,853 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,919,000 after buying an additional 479,497 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,772,000 after buying an additional 436,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN stock traded up $7.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.54. The stock had a trading volume of 180,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,186. The company has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.72, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.19. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.98%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.75.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.