JLB & Associates Inc. Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

JLB & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

Shares of TSM traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.80. 232,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,768,364. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $75.98 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $610.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.97.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.3917 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

