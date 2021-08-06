JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.04)-(0.03) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $52-53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.88 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.050-$-0.040 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.97. 1,338,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,749. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.47. JFrog has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FROG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JFrog from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Summit Insights raised JFrog from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JFrog from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.70.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

