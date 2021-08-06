Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on MGM Resorts International’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of MGM Resorts International in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.52) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.15.

Shares of MGM stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,113,866. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $45.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at $110,007. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,888,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,575 in the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

